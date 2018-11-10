WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- A multi-vehicle crash has closed down the center and left lanes of I-84 Eastbound in West Hartford between Exits 41 and 43.
According to police the crash was reported at 7 a.m. this morning.
There is no word yet of possible injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.