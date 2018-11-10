WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB)- According to police five people are injured after a coach bus carrying students from Princeton University crashed into the Anderson Glass building in West Haven on Campbell Avenue this morning.
Four students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver was stuck and had to be extricated from the bus.
The building was empty when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.
The bus was carrying students to watch the Princeton vs Yale football game today in New Haven.
The remaining 46 passengers were evaluated and transported to the game with another bus.
Campbell Avenue between Highland Street and Hall Street is currently closed.
The West Haven Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.