HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- Governor Ned Lamont announced this morning that the shipment of Covid-19 at-home test kits arrived this morning.

The test kits were delivered to a warehouse in New Britain.

At-home COVID test kit

RedRidingHD
RedRidingHD

Quick everyone run out and stand in crowded lines to see if you have the virus you're vaccinated against.

