HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group took a mammogram message on the road to offer free screenings.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s mobile mammography unit scheduled two events for Friday and Saturday in Hartford.
The "breast cancer awareness coach" has been traveling to various locations across the country this year to provide screenings for early detection.
Its goal is to reach 100,000 women and share information concerning breast cancer, increase awareness of risk factors and provide access to mammograms.
The mammograms are provided by Assured Imaging.
The vehicle first stopped at the Connecticut Convention Center on Columbus Boulevard on Friday.
The free screenings run there until 5 p.m.
The second stop is the Wilson Gray YMCA Youth and Family Center on Albany Avenue on Saturday.
It'll be there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers said the screenings are free for uninsured women.
Patients must be at least 40 years of age, have not had a previous mammogram in the past year and have no current breast problems or complaints.
Women between the ages of 35 and 39 can receive one baseline mammogram screening without an order.
To schedule an appointment, head to the event's website here or call 888-233-6121.
