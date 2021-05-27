WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Breeze Airways will officially arrive in Connecticut on Thursday afternoon.
The direct flight from Charleston, SC is set to arrive just after 3 p.m. It’ll be greeted by a traditional water cannon salute.
The newly founded carrier will offer four nonstop destinations this summer to Charleston, Columbus, OH, Norfolk, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA.
Bradley International Airport announced on Friday that it will be a launch airport for a new carrier.
Breeze Airways said it has booking flexibility that includes no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or cancelled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.
