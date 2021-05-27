WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Breeze Airways will officially arrive in Connecticut on Thursday afternoon.

The first Breeze Airways flight landed at Bradley International Airport just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after departing from Charleston. It was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute.

The newly founded carrier will offer four nonstop destinations this summer to Charleston, Columbus, OH, Norfolk, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA.

Newly-founded Breeze Airways to offer nonstop flights out of Bradley Airport Bradley International Airport announced on Friday that it will be a launch airport for a new carrier.

Breeze Airways, which was founded by the owner of JetBlue, said it has booking flexibility that includes no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or cancelled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.

"If you can get people there conveniently, and for less money, they’ll fly more. Instead of going once a year, they’ll go every month," said Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman.

Connecticut leaders say the new airline is great for Connecticut.

"They’re addition to Bradley is going to strengthen our tourism here in our state and we appreciate Breeze bringing some very affordable transportation options," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

For more information, click here.