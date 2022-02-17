WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways is establishing a base of operations at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

A news conference happened at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the airport during which the announcement was made.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the move is expected to create more than 200 new jobs in the state.

Eight new nonstop destinations from Bradley will also be added. It would bring the total number of destinations offered to 12.

"It's going to be great for people to come and visit in this part of the country and also people from here to visit other parts of the country as well," Lamont said. "We got to make sure that Connecticut has easy access to the rest of the country and that's what Bradley does and that's what Breeze Airlines does."

Breeze first took flight out of Bradley on May 27, 2021.

Bradley would be Breeze's fifth base of operations under its plan.

“Over the last few years, Bradley has gained a national reputation as one of the best operated and most convenient airports in the country, and airlines are taking note as they increase their service and add more routes from Connecticut’s largest airport,” Lamont said. “Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations. I am excited that Breeze has committed to establishing a base of operations at Bradley, and I look forward to their continued growth here.”

Establishing Bradley as a base means that the airline will permanently house aircraft at the airport, and hire local pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics. It'll also fly new routes. Nationally, by the end of February, the airline will provide service between 18 cities and 14 states.

“As a long-time Connecticut resident, it’s personally really exciting for me to announce today with Gov. Lamont that Hartford’s Bradley International Airport is becoming Breeze’s fifth base of operations,” said Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman. “We also can’t wait to share the news of all the eight new destinations coming from BDL in just a matter of weeks.”

The four nonstop destinations that Breeze currently serves from Bradley include Charleston, SC, Columbus, OH, Norfolk, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA. Breeze plans to announce the eight new destinations that it is adding at the airport in the coming weeks.

The first of Breeze’s 80 brand-new Airbus A220s will operate on all four routes starting in June. Each of the four existing routes will have more weekly frequencies added, most notably the Hartford-Charleston route, which will operate daily this summer.