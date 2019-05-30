HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This fall at Dunkin' Donuts Park, guests will have a different way to experience the stadium.
The Yard Goats ballpark is hosting the G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest.
The event is planned for Oct. 19, and folks will be able to sample local and regional beers and wine.
Guests will also get a souvenir sample mug.
Tickets are on sale and start at $40.
For more information, click here.
