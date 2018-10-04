Craft beer is a booming business in Connecticut, but some are worried tariffs on steel and aluminum that went into effect this year could end up hurting local brewers.
Right now, in Connecticut there are 80-plus craft breweries in Connecticut, and more on the way.
Brewers say it’s not just the tariffs they’re worried about, but there are also some state regulations that are having a negative impact as well.
Since August, Tribus Beer Company has been hopping with a pretty good business.
“We’re looking to expand with more tanks, more production, create some more jobs going into the next year,” said Matt Weichner, of Tribus Beer Co., adding that there are plans to start canning the Milford based craft beer in the near future.
For many Connecticut craft brewers, that brings some concerns, especially after President Donald Trump announced earlier this year, 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on all aluminum imports.
“When it comes to a time when our country can’t make aluminum and steel, you almost don’t have much of a country,” President Trump announced in March.
Those are two materials that brewers depend on.
“Everything around here is made of steel, aluminum, whether it’s the fermenters, the production equipment, cans, the chairs. Everything in here is made of steel and aluminum,” said Phil Pappas, of the Connecticut Brewers Guild.
Earlier this year, the Brewers Association came out saying it opposed the plan: “We believe it undermines the Trump administration’s pro-job, pro-growth agenda. They place an unnecessary burden on small, main street business owners who are creating thousands of jobs and pouring money back into their local economies.”
Touring Tribus on Thursday morning, Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz, the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, brought up the tariffs, along with need to lower the state excise tax, and cut regulations which would allow breweries to sell more beer directly to customers.
Right now, they’re limited to 9 liters at a time.
“In Massachusetts and New York, these other states, you can buy cases and cases, that’s helping them grow faster, creating more of an advantage,” Weichner said.
The federal tariffs and state regulations aren’t just a concern and something to keep an eye on for the 80 plus breweries now operating in Connecticut, but also for the more than 2 dozen that are on tap in the permitting stage, and looking to set up business in the state.
