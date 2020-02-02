HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tonight, backlash is brewing for Hanging Hills Brewery.
Eyewitness News learned a private online message targeted a media personality, appearing to threaten the man based on different political views.
It later went public.
The firestorm started from a politically-charged comment. A co-owner is behind the message.
The Hanging Hills Brewery account writes: "Us far left breweries will be sure to throw milkshakes (IPAs) at your dumb face should you ever walk into the pub."
The target was media personality Andy Ngo, who screen grabbed the message.
To understand the reference, you'll have to go back to a Portland, OR protest last June.
Demonstrations by right-wing and anti-fascist groups led to violent clashes.
Portland police revealed quick-drying cement was inside some of the milkshakes thrown by protesters.
Ngo, a self-described conservative journalist, said anti-fascist protesters attacked him and he shared pictures.
The co-owner of Hanging Hills backtracked online, reducing it to a joke.
Comments on Yelp and the brewery's Facebook page today show the firestorm affecting reviews and ratings. Another co-owner and manager said they're not laughing either.
A statement from the brewery reads: "Last night we had a breach of our social media policy. We are undergoing an internal review of the circumstances that led up to the breach so that this never happens again."
The brewery has also apologized, writing the Twitter post in question tonight was not appropriate, while also apologizing to Ngo, his followers, customers and its staff.
The brewery refers to the person behind the comments as rogue, but the comments stemmed from its Twitter account.
