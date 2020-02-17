NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A bridge straddling two states and out of commission for a dozen years will soon be replaced.
Some residents are breathing a sigh of relief over the construction happened along Boombridge Road in North Stonington.
Having a closed bridge was a good thing for some neighbors who’ve gotten accustomed to less traffic, but for the Lewis Farm, which has been in town since 1791, the shuttered span has cost them time and money.
The Beriah Lewis Farm has been in the Lewis family on Boombridge Road for seven generations.
They milk and tend to 1,000 cows on the 700-acre dairy farm, which straddles the Pawcatuck River, the border between Connecticut and Rhode Island.
In 2008, engineers determined the 50-plus year-old bridge couldn’t handle traffic and it’s been closed ever since.
“We have three fields on the other side of the bridge, we can’t get to it. It’s over six miles to go the other way around to get there,” said Ledyard Lewis, of Beriah Lewis Farm.
That six miles in each direction costs the farm time and money every day.
“We really work hard enough, we really don’t have another half hour in the day to go six miles each way back roads,” Lewis said.
Now that long road to replace the bridge has come to an end. A new $2.6 million bridge is going in this year.
The reason this deal took so long to come together is because the bridge spans two states and two towns, so they had deals between North Stonington and Westerly, Rhode Island.
The federal government is footing the bill for most of the project, about $1.6 million, while Westerly is putting up $732,000. North Stonington is in for $266,000.
North Stonington First Selectman Michael Urgo says both communities will be able to breathe easier with a new span.
“Even our emergency responders will be able to have that access. It’s really important,” Urgo said.
Work is expected to start soon and be completed by the end of November, a relief for the Lewis family.
Brunalli Construction of Southington is doing the work and the Department of Transportation says the bridge is targeted to be completed by Thanksgiving.
