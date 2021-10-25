BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport is closing several non-emergency related operations tomorrow, October 26, due to a costal storm. The city of Bridgeport is expecting flash floods starting tonight, October 25, and heavy rains tomorrow morning. The city is also preparing for heavy winds starting Tuesday, October 26.
Bridgeport is closing the North End Library COVID-19 testing sight, which will reopen on October 27. The city is also halting the Bridgeport Fire department’s visit to schools for fire prevention.
The city also released a list of how Bridgeport residents can best prepare for the coming storm:
• Plan for any outages or downed wires by charging all devices, especially cell phones
• Have a non-perishable food plan and a gallon of water
• Keep towels and cleaning items handy
• Remove any debris from your gutters or drainpipes
• Register for Updates Alerts here
• Do NOT drive in flooding conditions
• Do NOT run generators indoors
The city is also preparing by suspending trash and recycling on October 26.
Bridgeport Police and Fire also want to remind residents to not drive through any areas that seem to be flooded.
For the latest updates and information about the upcoming storm, residents are asked to check local television and radio news outlets and follow the City of Bridgeport on Twitter and Facebook.
