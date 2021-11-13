BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Webster Bank is offering a $500 reward for for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect the robbed the bank.
On Nov. 13, around 11:20 a.m, the Bridgeport Police Department learned a bank robbery at Webster Bank.
The suspect stole $2,000 in cash by stating he was "sticking up the place."
The suspect was described as speaking with an Italian accent.
The suspect fled south on Main St. and West on to Clark St.
Officers responded to the scene and canvassed the area for the suspect, but did not find him.
A K-9 was brought it, but was not able to find him either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.