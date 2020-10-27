BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- With the infection rate jumping past 4 percent, Gov. Ned Lamont is sharing what people and businesses should not be doing.
The governor shared a video on Twitter Tuesday morning of a huge crowd seen at the Bridgeport bar “Ten20.”
The bar posted the video on social media over the weekend, which showed a large crowd indoors and no social distancing taking place.
“The less of this we see, the stronger our response will be. This isn’t fair to all of the restaurants across CT looking out for their customers,” Lamont said in the post.
In response, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the bar was closed on Sunday, and that this was its third violation of COVID-19 executive orders.
“They now have to appeal to State to reopen. Safety is of utmost importance for Bridgeport residents and businesses. We must follow the protocols & guidelines. #Mask #NoGatherings,” Ganim said in a Twitter post.
