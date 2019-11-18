BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A boy from Bridgeport gained national attention for his massive cabbage.
Third grader Luke Servino from the Discovery Magnet School grew a 16.4 pound cabbage.
He was randomly selected by Connecticut's agriculture department to receive a $1,000 saving bond toward education from Bonnie Plants.
Luke began growing the cabbage as part of the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
More than 1 million third graders in the 48 contiguous states received hands-on gardening experience and grew colossal cabbages with hopes to win "best in state” and receive a $1,000 scholarship towards education from Bonnie Plants.
More information on Bonnie Plants can be read here.
