BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into what sparked a fire at a Bridgeport church on Sunday.
Scott Appleby, the Director for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for the city of Bridgeport, says that crews responded to 719 Connecticut Avenue around 6:15 Sunday morning to find fire and heavy smoke emitting from the Greater Mount Carmel Church.
Thankfully, no one was inside at the time the fire broke out.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor and the basement.
However, the church sustained significant heavy smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
A portion of Connecticut Avenue was blocked to through traffic, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if this fire is considered suspicious.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Fire Department.
