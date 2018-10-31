BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A local Catholic diocese is going public with names of priests and deacons accused of sexually abusing children.
The Diocese of Bridgeport posted on Facebook that the "time for further action has come,” and released a list of those who have been credibly accused of abuse.
"Many words have been said regarding the crime of sexual abuse of minors and the scandals that these crimes have produced, words that are needed to express our grief, anger, and confusion. However, words alone are insufficient. The time for further action has come,” Bishop Frank J. Caggiano said in the post on Facebook.
The Diocese said it created a new website to “demonstrate that the Diocese of Bridgeport is transparent and fully accountable in its policies, programs, and response to the sexual abuse of minors.”
To visit that website, click here.
