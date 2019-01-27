BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- An elementary school in Bridgeport will remain closed for the week after a representative said pipes broke within the school.
Transportation Director Raul Laffitte told Channel 3 that Thomas Hooker Elementary School will remain closed as crews make repairs.
It is unknown at this time of students will need to make up for days at the end of the year.
Thomas Hooker Elementary School is located on Roger Williams Rd. in Bridgeport and serves students from kindergarten to 8th grade.
