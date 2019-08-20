BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A Bridgeport fire captain is facing charges after being accused of embezzlement.
Police said they arrested 43-year-old Darrien Penix and charged him with second-degree larceny.
The arrest comes after it was discovered Penix allegedly embezzled funds from the Bridgeport Firebird Society by using the society’s credit card and checking account for his personal use.
According to the police report, Penix allegedly stole more than $15,000.
He was held on a $50,000 bond.
In a statement, Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode said “We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and will take any further appropriate actions if these charges are found to be true. While we await the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the Fire Department’s Executive Officer, Captain Darrien Penix has been placed on administrative leave with pay, per union contract.”
