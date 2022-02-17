BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - According to Bridgeport Police, a high ranking member of the Bridgeport Fire Department (BFD) is on administrative leave due to sexual assault allegations.
On the morning of Feb. 17, a woman went to the Bridgeport Fire Department Engine 6 on Central Avenue and reported an incident involving her daughter and the BFD member.
The senior officer at the fire house contacted the police.
The Bridgeport Police are actively investigating the BFD member for any potential involvement or actions involving the sexual assault of the daughter.
Acting Fire Chief Edwards has immediately placed the BFD member on administrative leave based on the allegations while this criminal investigation is being conducted.
