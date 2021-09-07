BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Bridgeport Fire Department is in mourning after losing one of their own.
Fire officials say Pump Engineer Stephen Buda passed away from injuries he sustained during a rock climbing incident.
Buda was hired by the fire department in August of 2013, serving the city of Bridgeport for eight years.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.
Additional details surrounding Buda's passing weren't immediately available.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.