BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A juvenile is facing numerous charges after stealing a New York state trooper's firearm.
Police said the juvenile took off with the gun back on August 17.
Bridgeport Police, along with the State Police Gang Unit, New York State Police, and Statewide Narcotics, executed a search warrant ten days later at 1444 Iranistan Avenue, where police found the suspect with his mother, stepfather, and three other juveniles.
The stolen gun was recovered after searching the juvenile suspect's room.
Investigators also seized nine grams of marijuana, stolen credit cards, and $900 in cash.
The juvenile in question was taken to the State Police barracks in Bridgeport before being turned over to the juvenile court.
Bridgeport Police said the juvenile, who was already on probation for his involvement in several car break-ins, was later taken to the Bridgeport juvenile detention facility.
Run-ins with police aren't uncommon for this particular juvenile, according to investigators.
He was arrested about ten times in Connecticut in 2020 alone for various incidents, including several car thefts, striking a police vehicle, and multiple police pursuits.
