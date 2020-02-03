NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- A Bridgeport man is facing charges in connection with an overdose death that happened in Norwalk.
On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Charlie Castillo and charged him with second-degree manslaughter.
He’s reportedly linked to an overdose death that happened last summer.
A medical examiner ruled the victim died from an overdose stemming from the use of cocaine and fentanyl.
Detectives determined Castillo allegedly sold the drugs to the victim.
He’s being held on a $500,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.