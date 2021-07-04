BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man was arrested after police say he was caught selling illegal fireworks.
Police said 38-year-old Jason Santos of Bridgeport had been selling the fireworks out of his vehicle, which was found on Lindley Street, at the time of his arrest.
Santos was charged with illegal possession of explosives and illegal possession of exploding fireworks.
Investigators seized a sizable amount of fireworks, over $1,400 in cash, and Santos' vehicle.
His bond was set at $50,000.
