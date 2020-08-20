SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport man is accused of sexually assaulting four female juveniles in Shelton.
Shelton Police said 40-year-old Daniel Sanchez is being charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual assault.
Sanchez is accused of sexually assaulting four juvenile females known to him.
He is also being charged with eight counts of risk of injury to a child.
Sanchez was arraigned in court on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.