BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in Bridgeport after accidentally shooting himself.
Police around at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person shot on Lyon Terrace.
During the investigation, they were able to determine that the victim had lied about the location he was shot to avoid being arrested.
Detectives determined the victim, identified as 19-year-old Kahlis Parker, accidentally shot himself in the arm.
Parker was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives located an illegal gun used in the shooting.
Parker was charged with risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit, stealing a firearm, and several other charges.
He was given a $250,000 bond.
Police said no other residents inside the apartment complex where the shooting took place were injured.
(2) comments
Great story. Another low functioning individual. Brain not developed playing with stolen fire arms . Good job little thug sure someone has high inspirations for you.
BUT,BUT MOMS DEMAND says they do not steal the guns they get them from the gun shows or the internet
