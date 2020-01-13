BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A father in Bridgeport was arrested following an alleged assault and taking his child without permission.
On Sunday, police were called to Trumbull Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for the report of an assault.
Police said a woman was assaulted during a parental dispute and the male suspect took his child without permission.
The father, identified as Edward Reid, was seen getting into the passenger seat of a black sedan.
The car was stopped near the Home Depot in Bridgeport where officers found Reid and arrested him.
A firearm was recovered from Reid.
He was arrested and charged with sale of controlled substance, illegal possession of narcotics, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
His bond was set at $50,000.
The driver of the car, identified as Kenyetta Bush, was also arrested and charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to a child and interfering with an officer. Her bond was set at $10,000.
The mother was not severely injured and the child was unharmed and reunited with their mother.
