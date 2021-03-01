HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 29-year-old man faces assault and other charges for a shooting that happened in January.
Police had an arrest warrant issued for Tayvon Geter of Bridgeport following the shooting in the 300 block of Putnam Avenue in Hamden back on Jan. 21.
According to officers, a 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg. The victim was treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Geter was arrested on Feb. 22 in Bridgeport.
He was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Geter was held on a $500,000 bond and given a court date of May 4 in Meriden.
