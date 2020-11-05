ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Ansonia Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that took place last month.
Police said the armed robbery happened on October 21 in the Target Parking lot in Ansonia.
Ansonia police, along with the Bridgeport Police Department, Stratford Police Department, Connecticut State Police Gang Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, served two search warrants in Bridgeport.
Michael Lockhart, 21, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the armed robbery. Ansonia Police said additional arrests are expected as the investigation is ongoing.
Lockhart was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and several other charges.
He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be arraigned on Friday.
