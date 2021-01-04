NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection to the death of a baby from New Haven.
On Monday, New Haven State’s Attorney announced that 35-year-old Angel Rodriguez was arrested.
Rodriguez was arrested in connection to the death of a 4-month-old baby on November 8, 2019.
According to New Haven police, officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive 4-month-old baby. First responders treated and transported the baby to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital where she was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit on a ventilator.
Two days later, the child died at the hospital.
The Chief Medical Examiner determine the baby’s manner of death to be a homicide with the cause of death due to blunt injury impact of the head and neck.
Police learned from the child’s mother that she fed the baby that morning before leaving the baby in the care of Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the baby was behaving normally in the morning, but he called 911 when he discovered the baby on her stomach, face down on a bed, blue and cold to the touch.
Rodriguez was charged with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.