SHELTON (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man was arrested after police say he was involved in a violent assault Monday.
Owen Mason, 31, of Jewett Street in Bridgeport was arrested by Shelton Police and charged with home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a child.
Police said the arrest stems from incident that occurred in a Howe Ave apartment during the early morning hours of Nov.14. During the incident, a 31-year-old female victim called the Shelton Police because she stated Mason had strangled her during an argument.
Once the police were called Mason fled the apartment. Police searched for Mason but were unsuccessful in locating him.
Police said Mason returned to the apartment several hours later. This time Mason broke into the apartment and pulled out a hand gun and threatened to kill her.
According to police, the female victim’s 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son were home at the time of the incident.
Mason then fled the scene. Police canvassed the area for remainder of the night into the following day but were unable to locate Mason.
Mason was arrested at Derby Superior court where he was appearing on unrelated charges. Mason was detained on a $275,000 bond.
