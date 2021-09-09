BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport man is being charged with murder following a double homicide and stand-off that happened overnight.
Officers were called to a home on Platt Street just before 1:30 a.m. for the report of someone inside having been shot.
When police arrived, shots were fired at them from inside the home.
The suspected, identified as 25-year-old Tarik Francis, ultimately surrendered to police early Thursday morning.
When officers entered the home, the found two people dead inside.
Their identities have not yet been released.
Police said this is believed to have been an isolated incident, and that the victims were known to the suspect.
The Detective Bureau Homicide and Identification Units have taken charge of the investigation.
Francis is being charged with two counts of murder, criminal attempt at murder, and first-degree criminal attempt at assault.
He’s expected to appear in court later on Thursday and is being held on a $5 million.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact police at 203-581-5242.
