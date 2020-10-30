SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Route 8 in Shelton Thursday afternoon.
According to troopers, 46-year-old Demar Thompson of Bridgeport was headed south on Route 8 about a mile north of exit 12 when he lost control of his Range Rover.
State police noted that though there was still daylight at the time, just before 5 p.m., it was raining and the roadway was wet. Traffic was also moderate and described as steadily moving.
They did not know why Thompson lost control of his SUV.
He ended up down an embankment and into a wooded area where he struck a tree.
He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Shelton EMS. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Thompson later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
Furthermore, drivers who were driving through the area of the crash at the time and may have footage recorded on a dashboard camera are also asked to contact state police.
