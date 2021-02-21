DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash late Saturday night.
State Police say that a 2021 Hyundai Sonata had gotten off Rt. 8 North in Derby at Exit 18 around 10:50 at a high rate of speed when it went off the ramp and struck a tree.
A wrong way sign and two reflector posts were also damaged in the crash.
The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Perez of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Trooper Sawyer at 203-393-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.