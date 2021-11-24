WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Police arrested a Bridgeport man following a domestic violence incident that occurred on Thomaston Ave on October 27. A 21-year-old woman was the victim of this incident and was dropped off at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport. She had a bullet wound in her left tricep and her current condition is considered non-life threatening.
Police later identified the man as 40-year-old Clifton Williams of Bridgeport. Waterbury Police, along with Bridgeport Police searched for Williams but could not locate him at the time.
On November 23, members of the US Marshall's Service and Waterbury Police Detectives took Williams into custody. He was being held as a fugitive from justice in Merrimack County Sheriff's Office in Boscawen New Hampshire.
Waterbury Police now charged Williams with reckless driving, criminal possession of pistol, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, illegal possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal transfer of pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal use of a weapon, and kidnapping.
Williams was initially held by Waterbury Police on a $2.5 million bond and appeared in court earlier this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.