BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Healthcare St. Vincent’s Medical Center is offering free medical exams and other wellness initiatives on November 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cesar Batalla School.
They will be offering:
- Vaccinations
- Foot washing
- Podiatry services
- Mental health
- Wellness services
- Connections to community providers
- Follow-up care
The event is free to those 18 years and older, no insurance is required.
Masks and social distancing are required regardless of vaccination status.
