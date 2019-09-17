BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested on Monday for the murder of another man in Bridgeport that happened earlier in the summer.
According to Bridgeport police, Eugene Brown, 35, shot and killed Anthony McKinstry at an address on Bishop Avenue on June 24.
Brown was charged with murder, use of a firearm for a felony, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
His bond was set at $1 million.
Police said his arrest came after a warrant was served on Monday.
