BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man accused of killing his girlfriend is back in Connecticut after police arrested him trying to escape to the Canadian border.
Bridgeport Police say this was a collaborative effort between Bridgeport detectives, the Vermont State Police, U.S. border patrol agents, and U.S. customs and border protection, who were all involved in the capture of 30-year-old Corey Ramos.
Detectives had warned law enforcement to be on the lookout for him.
Ramos is now back in Connecticut and being held at the Bridgeport Police Department.
He’s accused of killing his 40-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Brelsford, who was found dead inside her Bridgeport home on October 18.
Police say the next day, Ramos tried to cross the border from Vermont into Canada, but Bridgeport detectives had already alerted law enforcement throughout New England to be on the lookout for Ramos.
He was arrested and extradited back to Connecticut.
Jennifer Brelsford leaves behind a 3-year-old son.
The family has set up a GoFundMe for the child.
Meantime, Ramos will be arraigned in court on Monday.
