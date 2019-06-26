BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A narcotics officer fired his weapon during an investigation in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation was happening on Pembroke Street, and involved a stolen motor vehicle and a male who was in possession of a firearm.
Detectives were attempting to take five men into custody when shots were fired by a narcotics officer “after he perceived a threat to his life.”
Police said nobody was shot and all five male suspects were taken into custody.
A gun was found from one of the suspects after a foot chase.
A detective was struck by the suspect vehicle while the occupants tried to leave the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
