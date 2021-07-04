Police generic
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport Police officer was rushed to an area hospital following a crash overnight.

It happened at the corner of West Avenue and State Street.

The officer, who hasn't been identified, was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with unspecified injuries.

At least two other people were injured in crash. The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

Both were also transported to St. Vincent's for further treatment.

Bridgeport Police continue to investigate the crash.

