BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport officer suffered minor injuries in an on-duty crash early Saturday, police said.
Officer Ovelize Elena was released from St. Vincent's hospital after she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Elena was called to assist a fellow officer when she was hit by a black Honda that ran a stop sign at the intersection of Park Avenue and Olive Street around 12:45 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle that ran the stop sign, 18-year-old Luis Perez, was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital with non-life threatening, minor injuries.
One of the three passengers in Perez's vehicle suffered non-life threatening, serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-7640.
