BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile escaped from a Bridgeport detention center on Wednesday evening, according to Bridgeport Police. 

The juvenile jumped a fence at the detention center on Housatonic Avenue.

As of 10:30 p.m. police had not caught the minor.

According to a source, the juvenile has been involved in car thefts.

No additional details were released.

