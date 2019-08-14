BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Bridgeport police have arrested a man after he allegedly robbed two women at gunpoint.
According to police, the two women were robbed on Tuesday by two men.
The women chased both men after the incident, and when fleeing the scene, the perpetrators dropped the stolen items.
Officers located a man riding a bicycle on East Main Street who fit the victims’ descriptions of one of men involved.
The man, 21-year-old Patrick Geyer, was detained at a Chinese restaurant, and police found a handgun on him during a pat down.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and weapons offenses. His bond is set at $50,000.
The second perpetrator has not been located at this time.
