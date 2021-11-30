BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Shots were fired on the 2400 block of Main Street in Bridgeport around 2 a.m. the morning of November, 6. Police arrived on the scene following multiple reports of a shooting in that area. However, when they showed up, they found shell casings but no victim at the scene.
Following that incident, St. Vincent’s Medical Center contacted Bridgeport Police after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off at the ER. Police have now identified the victim of that shooting as Raheem Lynch. He lived on 96 Chamberlain Avenue. He was 24 years old.
He was shot after leaving Mystique, a night club on 2456 Main Street. The shooting occurred only a few doors away from the club. A friend of Lynch drove him to St. Vincent's hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police charged Jaquan Bryant, 32, of Waterbury with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police say Bryant had gotten into a fight with a patron inside the Mystique Club on Main Street back on November 6.
Bryant left the club, but came back in his car, at which point, he fired six shots at the person he had been fighting with.
All six shots missed the intended target and struck a man that was sitting in a nearby car.
Investigators noted the shooting victim was not even involved in the altercation.
Bryant's bond was set at $2.5 million.
