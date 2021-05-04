BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A 1 minute social media video of an arrest in Bridgeport made the rounds online and prompted police to release more footage to try and counter it.
The suspect was arrested in connection with a burglary, according to officers' body cam video.
Bridgeport police said that in the interest of transparency, they released clips from four different perspectives, including three officers and the backseat of a cruiser.
"These video clips illustrate a comprehensive overview of what actually occurred on scene," said Scott Appleby, director, Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security / Emergency Communications for the City of Bridgeport. "During the arrest of the suspect mace was deployed which may have caused an otherwise involuntary reaction."
In one of the videos, bystanders could be heard yelling for the officers to get off of the suspect's neck.
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and that includes the actions of all of the officers involved.
They did not release any other details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.