BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A person was shot and killed in Bridgeport Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Park Avenue and Laurel Street.
The call for the report of a shooting came in around 8 p.m.
Bridgeport police identified the victim as 30year-old Edwin "Jeremy" Mangual of Bridgeport.
Police are continuing to investigate this homicide.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.