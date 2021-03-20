BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night.
Police were called to the intersection of Norman Street & Railroad Avenue, just before midnight.
Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the sidewalk.
Police said he had injuries to his body indicating a homicide had occurred.
He has not yet been identified.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The area was blocked off to traffic while police investigated.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
