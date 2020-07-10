BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Bridgeport are investigating the city's 10th homicide of the year.
It happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the PT Barnum apartments.
Responding officers were met by a large crowd and found a 21-year-old male lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.
He was later identified as Teon Kelly, of Bridgeport.
Officers at the scene attempted to identify witnesses, but nobody would cooperate with the investigation.
Detectives are now reviewing video evidence.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.