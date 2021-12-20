Police lights tape generic
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police responded to two shootings earlier tonight.

Police responded to Park Avenue and Washington Terrace on a report of shots fired. There were no injuries according to police.

Police were responding to this shooting when officers heard shots fired from the second shooting.

This shooting was located on Pembroke Street. Police say a gunshot wound victim was dropped off at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and another was dropped of at Bridgeport Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

