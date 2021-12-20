BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police responded to two shootings earlier tonight.
Police responded to Park Avenue and Washington Terrace on a report of shots fired. There were no injuries according to police.
Police were responding to this shooting when officers heard shots fired from the second shooting.
This shooting was located on Pembroke Street. Police say a gunshot wound victim was dropped off at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and another was dropped of at Bridgeport Hospital.
SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION-SHOTS FIRED PEMBROKE ST At 2030hrs the BPT ECC received a ShotSpotter Activation & several calls regarding shots fired on Pembroke St. BPD on-scene investigating. Prelim reports of 1 gsw victim dropped off at SVMC & 1 gsw victim at BPT Hosp. NFI pic.twitter.com/gcmaVQ6lfe— Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) December 21, 2021
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
