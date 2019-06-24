BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man in Bridgeport was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.
Officers said the shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of 684 Bishop Ave.
They said they found the 30-year-old victim in a driveway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity is being withheld while an autopsy is performed by the medical examiner.
Detectives processed the scene and said they're working to establish a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.
The case marked Bridgeport's 9th homicide of the year, according to police.
